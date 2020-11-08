SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 358 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $53.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

