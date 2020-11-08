SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 135,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 155.1% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.7% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 240,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 60,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.78 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

