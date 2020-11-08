SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $562,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,268,000 after buying an additional 148,686 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 769,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,643,000 after purchasing an additional 57,596 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in International Business Machines by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,174,000 after buying an additional 279,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,163. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

