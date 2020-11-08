SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $246,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 176.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $130,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70.

