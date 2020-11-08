SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $114.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.