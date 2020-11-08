SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.01 and a 200 day moving average of $88.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

