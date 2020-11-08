SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 4,396 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

CSCO stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

