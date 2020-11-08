SkyOak Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,271 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 88,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $79.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.