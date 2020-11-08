Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $85.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOLX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.81.

Shares of HOLX opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hologic has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 202.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 88.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

