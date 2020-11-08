Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) versus Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Solaredge Technologies and Maxim Integrated Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaredge Technologies 10.89% 20.76% 11.65% Maxim Integrated Products 30.03% 39.85% 18.51%

This table compares Solaredge Technologies and Maxim Integrated Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaredge Technologies $1.43 billion 8.35 $146.55 million $2.90 81.90 Maxim Integrated Products $2.19 billion 9.69 $654.69 million $2.26 35.17

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than Solaredge Technologies. Maxim Integrated Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solaredge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Solaredge Technologies and Maxim Integrated Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaredge Technologies 2 8 6 0 2.25 Maxim Integrated Products 1 14 2 0 2.06

Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $206.40, suggesting a potential downside of 13.10%. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus target price of $65.81, suggesting a potential downside of 17.20%. Given Solaredge Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Solaredge Technologies is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of Solaredge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Solaredge Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Solaredge Technologies has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats Solaredge Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform. The company's products are used in a range of solar market segments, such as residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. It also provides pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services; and lithium-ion cells, batteries, and energy storage solutions for various industries, including energy storage systems, residential and commercial solar systems, uninterruptible power supplies, electric vehicles, aerospace, marine, and others. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

