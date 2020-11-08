SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYG)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $110.68 and last traded at $111.59. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.66.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

