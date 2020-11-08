Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Announces Earnings Results

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

NYSE SRC opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRC shares. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

