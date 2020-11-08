Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

SRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

