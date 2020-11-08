Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $200.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Square from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.83.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ opened at $198.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.48 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.59 and its 200-day moving average is $125.57. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $201.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,729.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total transaction of $446,710.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,202,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,877 shares of company stock valued at $111,603,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Square by 8.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.