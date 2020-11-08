SRG Mining Inc. (SRG.V) (CVE:SRG) Stock Price Up 7%

SRG Mining Inc. (SRG.V) (CVE:SRG)’s stock price rose 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 38,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 28,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The company has a market cap of $32.74 million and a PE ratio of -5.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.46.

SRG Mining Inc. (SRG.V) (CVE:SRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that SRG Mining Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

SRG is a Canadian-based resource company with the goal of creating shareholder value by becoming a leader in the production and delivery of low-cost, quick-to-market, quality graphite. The Company is focused on evaluating and developing the Lola Graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa.

