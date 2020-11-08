SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average is $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $3,177,524.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,559,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $9,386,657.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,129 shares of company stock worth $14,695,451. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

