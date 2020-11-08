Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64. Stantec has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $686.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth $1,321,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 518.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 80,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 446.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 14.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 37.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.