Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STN. Raymond James upped their price target on Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stantec from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Stantec from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64. Stantec has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $33.81.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $686.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Stantec during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the second quarter worth $237,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the second quarter worth $295,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the second quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the second quarter worth $475,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

