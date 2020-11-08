Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Lowered to $41.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $33.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $686.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.80 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth $1,321,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Stantec by 518.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 80,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Stantec by 446.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Stantec by 14.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 37.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

