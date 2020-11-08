Stephens Lowers Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $95.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stephens from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “average” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. CL King increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

Shares of PZZA opened at $83.52 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $102.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.64, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. 17.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 300.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth about $83,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 710.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 519.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

