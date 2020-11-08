Strategic Wealth Designers Purchases 8,080 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.4% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

