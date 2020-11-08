Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,722 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 437,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 176,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 70.1% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.2% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 75,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

