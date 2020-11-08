Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.8% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $293.41 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.29. The company has a market cap of $818.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

