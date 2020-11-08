Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 6,353 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.0% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.58, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.84 and its 200 day moving average is $120.45. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

