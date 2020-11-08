Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

NYSE DIS opened at $127.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a PE ratio of -205.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

