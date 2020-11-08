Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 38,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 26,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 265,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $69,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $293.41 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

