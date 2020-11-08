Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.