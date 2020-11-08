Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Raised to $64.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

SLF opened at $43.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5,315.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 74.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

