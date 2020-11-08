Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $58.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.29.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5,767.23 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $82.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $95,329,377.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $549,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,405,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,204,651 shares of company stock valued at $527,738,721 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

