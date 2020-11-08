Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Raised to $78.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $58.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Simmons assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $82.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,767.23 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,355,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $85,293,785.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $107,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,204,651 shares of company stock worth $527,738,721 over the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

