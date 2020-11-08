Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on November 30th

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) declared a dividend on Friday, November 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Superior Group of Companies has increased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SGC stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $319.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, Director Robin Hensley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $569,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip Koosed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $335,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGC. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Superior Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

