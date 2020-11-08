Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on November 30th

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) declared a dividend on Friday, November 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
Superior Group of Companies has increased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
SGC stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $319.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86.
In other Superior Group of Companies news, Director Robin Hensley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $569,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip Koosed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $335,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGC. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Superior Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.
Superior Group of Companies Company Profile
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
