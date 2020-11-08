SVB Leerink Increases Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $320.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

NASDAQ TECH opened at $302.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $306.13. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.01 and its 200 day moving average is $256.67.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total value of $2,520,431.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 365.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.