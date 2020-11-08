SVB Leerink Increases Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $230.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price raised by analysts at SVB Leerink from $207.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $18.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.80 EPS.

CI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.10.

NYSE:CI opened at $201.47 on Friday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.08.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,080,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,450 shares of company stock worth $12,907,569 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1,627.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

