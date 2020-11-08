T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,733,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 40.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,522,000 after purchasing an additional 73,490 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 740.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.9% in the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS opened at $123.56 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $127.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.25 and a 200-day moving average of $106.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

