Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Talend from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Talend stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. Talend has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $67.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.31 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. Talend’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $55,107.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,480 shares of company stock valued at $189,572 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Talend by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Talend in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Talend by 30.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Talend in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Talend by 115.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

