TD Securities Increases Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target to $18.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.12. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.21 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. Equities analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

