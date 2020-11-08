Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Issues Earnings Results

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 747.05% and a negative return on equity of 106.47%.

Tellurian stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $317.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.32.

TELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

