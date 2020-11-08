The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Trimmed by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

