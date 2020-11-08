The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, reports. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter.
BATRB stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.30. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $33.00.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile
