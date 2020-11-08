The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, reports. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter.

BATRB stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.30. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

