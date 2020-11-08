The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Price Target Raised to $21.00

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ODP. BidaskClub upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of ODP opened at $24.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The ODP has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.25.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The ODP will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The ODP by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 642,490 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The ODP by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 615,216 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The ODP by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 362,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 259,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in The ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

