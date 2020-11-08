The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $2,098,466.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

NYSE:PG opened at $143.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $355.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.