The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Cut by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG opened at $143.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total value of $5,001,154.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,800,831.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

