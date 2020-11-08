The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,054 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 746.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726,907 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $174,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,528 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $269,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,645 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

