The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

UL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Unilever Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of UL opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Unilever Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Unilever Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in The Unilever Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Unilever Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in The Unilever Group by 97.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

