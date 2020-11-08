The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a PE ratio of -205.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

