The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Trading 0.6% Higher

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.83. 5,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 65,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.77.

The Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

