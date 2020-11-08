The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Upgraded at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.76.
NYSE:WU opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.
About The Western Union
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
