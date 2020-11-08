The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Upgraded at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.76.

Get The Western Union alerts:

NYSE:WU opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.