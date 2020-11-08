The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Western Union from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.76.
The Western Union stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 20.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.