The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Western Union from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.76.

The Western Union stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 20.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

