Tinka Resources Limited (TK.V) (CVE:TK) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Tinka Resources Limited (TK.V) (CVE:TK)’s share price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 94,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 207,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of $68.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44.

Tinka Resources Limited (TK.V) Company Profile (CVE:TK)

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project owns a 100% interest in the Ayawilca property, which includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of 16,917 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

