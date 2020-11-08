TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Raised to $10.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target upped by CIBC from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered TransAlta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TransAlta has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.45.

NYSE TAC opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.0324 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. UBS Group AG raised its position in TransAlta by 2,382.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

